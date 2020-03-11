Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Razor

Best yet
Tried this out today for the first time with an introductory razor set. Best bar none best ever now send me some free samples 😃
Comfort
Forgot to wet my face before I shaved,the comfort of the shave was great the best shaver ever.
Best shave ever.
Best shave I have ever had, Im 50. Close, but no irritation. I have sensitive skin.
Quality Razor
Excellent razor, and very comfortable to use when getting ready in the morning. Now I am able to not cut myself while shaving in the morning if I am still half asleep at the wash basin.
Excellent
Excellent close shave for 2 blades, no tug or drag on the skin, use with the skinguard shave gel for a real smooth shave
Wow what a difference this has made. My skin is really sensitive and for the first time I have no burn or bumps. I'm 46 been shaving since I was 16..
A really great razor
I started using this razor a couple of weeks ago and I find it very versatile and glides over my face, I'd really recommend using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great blades!
These blades are great and very sharp so they feel very comfortable when shaving, i'd recommend them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
brilliant brilliant
I have tried Electric shaver. every blade type. phillips Oneblade. After decades of neck rash this product has cured it almost immediately. I don't know how but it really really works.
Great and effective
Was gifted this and works effectively and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]