Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Blades Refill 4 Pack

worth it
very sceptical at first as it only had two blades and expensive but now converted! Blades last ages and do not hack your face like poorer quality blades do.
Best yet
Tried this out today for the first time with an introductory razor set. Best bar none best ever now send me some free samples 😃
Comfort
Forgot to wet my face before I shaved,the comfort of the shave was great the best shaver ever.
Best shave ever.
Best shave I have ever had, Im 50. Close, but no irritation. I have sensitive skin.
Quality Razor
Excellent razor, and very comfortable to use when getting ready in the morning. Now I am able to not cut myself while shaving in the morning if I am still half asleep at the wash basin.
Excellent
Excellent close shave for 2 blades, no tug or drag on the skin, use with the skinguard shave gel for a real smooth shave
Wow what a difference this has made. My skin is really sensitive and for the first time I have no burn or bumps. I'm 46 been shaving since I was 16..
A really great razor
I started using this razor a couple of weeks ago and I find it very versatile and glides over my face, I'd really recommend using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great blades!
These blades are great and very sharp so they feel very comfortable when shaving, i'd recommend them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
brilliant brilliant
I have tried Electric shaver. every blade type. phillips Oneblade. After decades of neck rash this product has cured it almost immediately. I don't know how but it really really works.