Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Blades Refill 8 Pack

4.5(158)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Blades Refill 8 Pack
£ 17.85
£2.24/each

Offer

  • Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive men’s blade refills are the first razor cartridges with a unique SkinGuard between the blades to shave hair and guard skin. The SkinGuard reduces blade contact with the skin. Each blade refill also features 2 optimally-spaced, low cutting force blades to minimise tug and pull, and lubrication before and after the blades to minimise friction and shield skin from irritation.
  • Men's Razor Blades designed to stop irritation
  • Raises blades to minimise skin contact
  • Clinically proven for sensitive skin
  • Shields skin from irritation with lubrication
  • Fits all Skinguard Sensitive and Fusion handles

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

158 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best yet

5 stars

Tried this out today for the first time with an introductory razor set. Best bar none best ever now send me some free samples &#128515;

Comfort

5 stars

Forgot to wet my face before I shaved,the comfort of the shave was great the best shaver ever.

Best shave ever.

5 stars

Best shave I have ever had, Im 50. Close, but no irritation. I have sensitive skin.

Quality Razor

5 stars

Excellent razor, and very comfortable to use when getting ready in the morning. Now I am able to not cut myself while shaving in the morning if I am still half asleep at the wash basin.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent close shave for 2 blades, no tug or drag on the skin, use with the skinguard shave gel for a real smooth shave

7720757072

5 stars

Wow what a difference this has made. My skin is really sensitive and for the first time I have no burn or bumps. I&#39;m 46 been shaving since I was 16..

A really great razor

5 stars

I started using this razor a couple of weeks ago and I find it very versatile and glides over my face, I'd really recommend using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great blades!

5 stars

These blades are great and very sharp so they feel very comfortable when shaving, i'd recommend them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

brilliant brilliant

5 stars

I have tried Electric shaver. every blade type. phillips Oneblade. After decades of neck rash this product has cured it almost immediately. I don&#39;t know how but it really really works.

Great and effective

5 stars

Was gifted this and works effectively and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 158 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

