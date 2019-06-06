Nivea Sun Spray Sensitive Soothing Spray Spf50+ 200Ml

Review
Review from Nivea UK
This was very effective on my kids and also kind to their skin unlike other products ive used before that have left red marks on faces of my children .. i would definitely recommend it
Nivea Sun 50+ does protect
Compact packaging, with easy grip sides. Spray pump got stuck a few times but other than that it was very easy to apply. Absorbs very quickly and once absorbed it doesn't leave any sticky residue like some other makes do. My skin felt soft, with a subtle fragrance. I was in the sun for about 40 minutes and have no signs of redness. I would highly recommend this and would buy this instead of my usual brand.
Very good sun cream doesn't feel greasy at all and makes you skin feel soft
Nivea is amazing.
It's amazing. Smelling good, absorbs from skin well..and very good sun protector.
Good sun cream lacking in UVA
Nice sun cream and easy to apply. was nice on my sensitive skin and not greasy. My major issue was that it is only 4 stat UVA rated and I would always buy one that is five star so other options would be purchased ahead of this.
Great suncream
Handy shaped bottle with contoured sides so easy to hang onto whilst using, less chance of dropping into the sand! Nice spray feature and applies well. Worked well on me and my little ones, would recommend.
Great child friendly sun spray
Great product, the spray soaked into my child's skin well without leaving an oily residue. The spray was easy to apply for me and my children and there wasn't that unpleasant feeling on my hands that I often have from other sun products. I would definitely buy this product again for my family
Easy application, non greasy
The NIVEA Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ is easy to apply for kids. Kids dont have the patience to wait until the cream is rubbed in and the NIVEA Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ is quick to be absorbed. It also does not feel and look greasy and sticky.
Fantastic product
Easily applied, dries quickly with no sticky feeling. Also, there is no 'suncream' scent.
Great sun screen for sensitive skin
I was really please with Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ I especially liked the non-greasy feeling and fragrance free attributes as I use sun block daily on my face so it was great not to have a scent of sun screen. I was impressed with the fact that the sun screen contained both UVA/UVB as I have sensitive skin. I can also report that I did not have any irritation which is not always the case with sun screen on my sensitive skin. I'll be using Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ as my regular sun screen from now on.