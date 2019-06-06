We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Sun Spray Sensitive Soothing Spray Spf50+ 200Ml

4.7(44)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Sun Spray Sensitive Soothing Spray Spf50+ 200Ml
£ 6.50
£3.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Sun Spray
  • NIVEA SUN Sensitive Immediate Protect Sunscreen Spray soothes sensitive skin. The sunscreen offers reliable UV protection against sun-induced irritations. The formula with Aloe Vera and Jojoba Oil is fragrance-free and water resistant and provides highly effective UVA and UVB protection with immediate effect. The skin compatibility of this sun lotion has been dermatologically approved and is suitable specially for sensitive skin. NIVEA SUN aims to continuously minimize the impact on the environment. All global NIVEA SUN formulations are already compliant with Hawaii Reef Bill, free from Octinoxate and Oxybenzone.
  • Immediate UVA Protection
  • Immediate UVB Protection
  • Water Resistant
  • Fragrance Free
  • Soothes Sensitive Skin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Glycerin, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Simmondsia Chinensis Oil, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sucrose Polystearate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Shake well before use. • Do not spray directly on to face/avoid inhalation. • Apply generously before sun exposure enough before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. •When applied correctly this bottle contains 6 full body applications for an average adult. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and apply sufficient sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs). • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Shake well before use. • Do not spray directly on to face/avoid inhalation. • Apply generously before sun exposure enough before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. •When applied correctly this bottle contains 6 full body applications for an average adult. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and apply sufficient sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs). • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

44 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Review

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

This was very effective on my kids and also kind to their skin unlike other products ive used before that have left red marks on faces of my children .. i would definitely recommend it

Nivea Sun 50+ does protect

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Compact packaging, with easy grip sides. Spray pump got stuck a few times but other than that it was very easy to apply. Absorbs very quickly and once absorbed it doesn't leave any sticky residue like some other makes do. My skin felt soft, with a subtle fragrance. I was in the sun for about 40 minutes and have no signs of redness. I would highly recommend this and would buy this instead of my usual brand.

.......

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Very good sun cream doesn't feel greasy at all and makes you skin feel soft

Nivea is amazing.

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

It's amazing. Smelling good, absorbs from skin well..and very good sun protector.

Good sun cream lacking in UVA

3 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Nice sun cream and easy to apply. was nice on my sensitive skin and not greasy. My major issue was that it is only 4 stat UVA rated and I would always buy one that is five star so other options would be purchased ahead of this.

Great suncream

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Handy shaped bottle with contoured sides so easy to hang onto whilst using, less chance of dropping into the sand! Nice spray feature and applies well. Worked well on me and my little ones, would recommend.

Great child friendly sun spray

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Great product, the spray soaked into my child's skin well without leaving an oily residue. The spray was easy to apply for me and my children and there wasn't that unpleasant feeling on my hands that I often have from other sun products. I would definitely buy this product again for my family

Easy application, non greasy

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

The NIVEA Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ is easy to apply for kids. Kids dont have the patience to wait until the cream is rubbed in and the NIVEA Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ is quick to be absorbed. It also does not feel and look greasy and sticky.

Fantastic product

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Easily applied, dries quickly with no sticky feeling. Also, there is no 'suncream' scent.

Great sun screen for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I was really please with Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ I especially liked the non-greasy feeling and fragrance free attributes as I use sun block daily on my face so it was great not to have a scent of sun screen. I was impressed with the fact that the sun screen contained both UVA/UVB as I have sensitive skin. I can also report that I did not have any irritation which is not always the case with sun screen on my sensitive skin. I'll be using Ultra Sensitive Immediate Soothing Sun Spray 50+ as my regular sun screen from now on.

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here