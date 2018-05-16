Arm And Hammer Charcoal White Toothpaste 25Ml

Product Description
- Baking Soda Toothpaste
- Specially formulated with Baking Soda, nature's clinically proven cleaner manufactured from Trona. A naturally occurring mineral formed from evaporated natural saltwater lakes in Green River, Wyoming, USA since 1867.
- Removes 100% more surface stains*
- *than a regular toothpaste in 14 days when used as directed.
- Experience the Exceptional Deep Clean™
- For clinically proven whiter smile in 3 days, with regular use when used as directed
- Peppermint for long lasting freshness
- Twice the enamel strengthening compared to regular toothpaste
- Arm & Hammer Charcoal White gently removes impurities from the tooth enamel surface than can cause daily stains, removing 100% more surface stains. While the Active Calcium™ works to rebuild and restore enamel surface giving you twice the enamel strength compared to your regular toothpaste.
- The standard of purity
- For the exceptional deep clean
- Powered with activated charcoal
- Pack size: 25ML
Sodium Bicarbonate, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Fluoride, PEG/PPG - 116/66 Copolymer, Calcium Peroxide, Aqua, Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Silicate, Limonene, CI 77891, CI 74160, Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450ppm F)
Made in the UK
- Directions: Children under 7: Use a pea-sized amount and supervise brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 6PG.
- Tel: 0800 121 6080
- www.armandhammer.co.uk
25ml ℮
