Tesco Cajun Pork Loin Steaks With Peppers 368G
- Energy1414kJ 340kcal17%
- Fat22.8g33%
- Saturates8.8g44%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 936kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Pork loin with added water in a chilli and red pepper spiced rub, with roasted red and yellow peppers.
- Taste of Mexico Marinated with a smoky Cajun rub with roasted peppers
- Pack size: 368g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (77%), Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Cornflour, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Salt, Coriander, Onion Powder, Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Cumin, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Dried Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Parsley, Thyme, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Metal check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
368g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (151g**)
|Energy
|936kJ / 225kcal
|1414kJ / 340kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|22.8g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.6g
|Protein
|19.1g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 368g typically weighs 302g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
