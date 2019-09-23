By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cajun Pork Loin Steaks With Peppers 368G

£ 3.75
£10.20/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1414kJ 340kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.8g
    33%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 936kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Pork loin with added water in a chilli and red pepper spiced rub, with roasted red and yellow peppers.
  • Taste of Mexico Marinated with a smoky Cajun rub with roasted peppers
  • Pack size: 368g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (77%), Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Cornflour, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Salt, Coriander, Onion Powder, Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Cumin, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Dried Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Parsley, Thyme, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

368g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (151g**)
Energy936kJ / 225kcal1414kJ / 340kcal
Fat15.1g22.8g
Saturates5.8g8.8g
Carbohydrate2.7g4.0g
Sugars1.7g2.5g
Fibre1.1g1.6g
Protein19.1g28.8g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 368g typically weighs 302g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.

