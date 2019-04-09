Terry's Chocolate Popping Candy Hollow Egg 266G

Filth
Yuk . I thought it was normal Terrys chocolate orange
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see under the pack.
266g ℮
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E476), Orange Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 7 segments (28 g)
|%* / Per 7 segments (28 g)
|Energy
|2195 kJ
|614 kJ
|-
|525 kcal
|147 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|27.5 g
|7.8 g
|11 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.7 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|17.5 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|61 g
|17 g
|19 %
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.3 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.35 g
|0.10 g
|2 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|Energy
|2165 kJ
|541 kJ
|-
|518 kcal
|129 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|27 g
|6.8 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|16 g
|4.1 g
|20 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|58 g
|15 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|8.1 g
|2.0 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020