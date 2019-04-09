By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Terry's Chocolate Popping Candy Hollow Egg 266G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Terry's Chocolate Popping Candy Hollow Egg 266G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.51/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange. Real orange flavoured milk chocolates with popping candy (4 %).
  • Made with real orange oil
  • "A bag of delicious Terry's chocolate Orange minis exploding candy with a large Orange Chocolate Egg made with Real Orange oil"
  • ...with a large Orange Chocolate Egg!
  • Orange flavoured milk chocolate egg
  • 7-8 portions per shell.
  • A bag of 70 g of chocolate orange minis exploding candy
  • 2-3 portions per bag.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 266g

Information

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see under the pack.

Name and address

  • Carambar and Co.,
  • 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
  • 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
  • France.
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.

Net Contents

266g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E476), Orange Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 segments (28 g)%* / Per 7 segments (28 g)
    Energy 2195 kJ614 kJ
    -525 kcal147 kcal7 %
    Fat 27.5 g7.8 g11 %
    of which saturates 17 g4.7 g24 %
    Carbohydrate 62 g17.5 g7 %
    of which sugars 61 g17 g19 %
    Fibre 2.1 g0.6 g-
    Protein 5.3 g1.5 g3 %
    Salt 0.35 g0.10 g2 %
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g%* / Per 25 g
    Energy 2165 kJ541 kJ
    -518 kcal129 kcal6 %
    Fat 27 g6.8 g10 %
    of which saturates 16 g4.1 g20 %
    Carbohydrate 59 g15 g6 %
    of which sugars 58 g15 g16 %
    Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g-
    Protein 8.1 g2.0 g4 %
    Salt 0.18 g0.05 g1 %
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Filth

1 stars

Yuk . I thought it was normal Terrys chocolate orange

