Cooks & Co Dried Mixed Forest Mushrooms 40G

Product Description
- Dried Mixed Forest Mushrooms
- Selected with care and rich in minerals, our dried mushrooms will add a unique flavour and aroma to all your meat fish and vegetable dishes.
- Discover the New Cooks & Co range:
- Dried Porcini Mushrooms
- Dried Mixed Forest Mushrooms
- Dried Shii-take Mushrooms
- Red Chillies in brine
- Green Chillies in brine
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Mushrooms: Slippery Jack (Suillus Luteus), Oyster (Pleurotus Ostreatus), Jelly Ear (Auricula Judae), Porcini (Boletus Edulis)
Storage
Store at room temperature. Once rehydrated, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Before: See neck of jar
Produce of
Packed in France
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Selected with greatest care, our dried mushrooms will add a unique flavour and aroma to all your meat, fish and vegetable dishes. To re-hydrate, soak the mushrooms in boiling water for 20 minutes. Drain, rinse and dry the mushrooms and enjoy them in your favourite recipe.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- R. H. Amar & Co Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
Return to
- R. H. Amar & Co Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1825kJ / 435 kcal
|Fat
|6g
|of which saturates
|1g
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Protein
|20g
|Salt
|0.2g
