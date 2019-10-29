Tesco Takeaway Stuffed Crust Extra Pepperoni 424G

10 slices of pepperoni isn’t extra
Expected more than 10 slices of pepperoni...
Less pepperoni than expected
"Extra Pepperoni" apparently means 6 tiny slices.
WHERE'S THE EXTRA PEPPERONI?
MY HUSBAND LOVES PEPPERONI PIZZA, SO I THOUGHT THIS WOULD BE GOOD WITH EXTRA PEPPERONI, BIT OF A RIP OFF, AS IT DOES NOT HAVE EXTRA PEPPERONI, IT'S JUST THE SAME AS A STANDARD PEPPERONI PIZZA
Not Extra Pepperoni not Impressed
Wont get again not extra pepperoni at all wont buy again
This pizza used to be the best... But for some biz
This pizza used to be the best... But for some bizzare stupid reason Tesco have now decided to ruin it and make it taste disgusting now!!! *_* The pizza used to be a regular 'pepperoni pizza' with a cheese stuffed-crust, but now the crust isn't stuffed with cheese, instead it's full of some disgusting salty tasting beige orange muck (which I believe Tesco say is meat mashed in with cheese, then solidified)!! :| I don't know who was the dimwit at tesco that thought it wasa good idea to ruin a stuffed crust pizza but stuffing random pieces of meat into every part of it, but trust me it tastes disgusting now!!
Not as great as it sounds
My usual stuffed crust pepperoni pizza disappeared from the website, replaced by this. Reading as if the only change is extra pepperoni, there doesn’t appear to be any more pepperoni than its predecessor but the cheese in the crust has completely changed. Disappointed and won’t be buying again.
Ruined a perfectly good product.
This was the only stuffed crust pizza that had a cheese stuffed crust. We used to get the pizza when shopping on Friday to have when we got home. This week it said it had extra pepperoni, it didn’t look like it had more on top and wasn’t until we started to eat it that we realised the extra pepperoni had been put into the crust with the cheese. The new crust filling doesn’t taste nice and the texture is grainy. If Tesco wanted to add more pepperoni then put it on the top not in the crust. The old style was great and worthy of 5 stars, this only gets one because the review wouldn’t submit without one.