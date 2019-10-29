By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Stuffed Crust Extra Pepperoni 424G

1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Stuffed Crust Extra Pepperoni 424G
£ 2.00
£0.47/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy2218kJ 527kcal
    26%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1120kJ

Product Description

  • A pizza base with cheese, quark skimmed milk soft cheese and pepperoni stuffed crust, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and pepperoni.
  • For more information, please visit our website at realfood.tesco.com
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high Standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality of meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Meaty stuffed crust
  • A stonebaked base topped with mozzarella and pepperoni slices
  • Pack size: 424g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spice Extracts, Garlic, Spices, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cheese (Milk) (6%), Quark Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Spices, Dried Garlic, Smoked Paprika Powder, Herbs

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Celery

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Best before end: side flap

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14-16 mins
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Austria using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

424g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pizza (198g**)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1120kJ2218kJ8400kJ
-266kcal527kcal26%2000kcal
Fat 8.8g17.5g25%70g
of which saturates 4.6g9.2g46%20g
Carbohydrate 33.3g65.9g
of which sugars 2.2g4.4g5%90g
Fibre 1.8g3.6g
Protein 12.5g24.8g
Salt 1.1g2.1g35%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
**When cooked according to instructions 424g pack typically weighs 396g----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

10 slices of pepperoni isn’t extra

1 stars

Expected more than 10 slices of pepperoni...

Less pepperoni than expected

1 stars

"Extra Pepperoni" apparently means 6 tiny slices.

WHERE'S THE EXTRA PEPPERONI?

3 stars

MY HUSBAND LOVES PEPPERONI PIZZA, SO I THOUGHT THIS WOULD BE GOOD WITH EXTRA PEPPERONI, BIT OF A RIP OFF, AS IT DOES NOT HAVE EXTRA PEPPERONI, IT'S JUST THE SAME AS A STANDARD PEPPERONI PIZZA

Not Extra Pepperoni not Impressed

1 stars

Wont get again not extra pepperoni at all wont buy again

This pizza used to be the best... But for some biz

1 stars

This pizza used to be the best... But for some bizzare stupid reason Tesco have now decided to ruin it and make it taste disgusting now!!! *_* The pizza used to be a regular 'pepperoni pizza' with a cheese stuffed-crust, but now the crust isn't stuffed with cheese, instead it's full of some disgusting salty tasting beige orange muck (which I believe Tesco say is meat mashed in with cheese, then solidified)!! :| I don't know who was the dimwit at tesco that thought it wasa good idea to ruin a stuffed crust pizza but stuffing random pieces of meat into every part of it, but trust me it tastes disgusting now!!

Not as great as it sounds

2 stars

My usual stuffed crust pepperoni pizza disappeared from the website, replaced by this. Reading as if the only change is extra pepperoni, there doesn’t appear to be any more pepperoni than its predecessor but the cheese in the crust has completely changed. Disappointed and won’t be buying again.

Ruined a perfectly good product.

1 stars

This was the only stuffed crust pizza that had a cheese stuffed crust. We used to get the pizza when shopping on Friday to have when we got home. This week it said it had extra pepperoni, it didn’t look like it had more on top and wasn’t until we started to eat it that we realised the extra pepperoni had been put into the crust with the cheese. The new crust filling doesn’t taste nice and the texture is grainy. If Tesco wanted to add more pepperoni then put it on the top not in the crust. The old style was great and worthy of 5 stars, this only gets one because the review wouldn’t submit without one.

