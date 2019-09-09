Mistral Gin & Tonic Provence 250Ml
- Perfectly paired with Franklin & Sons Premium Indian Tonic Water.
- A beautiful blend of Mistral Gin with Franklin & Sons Premium Indian Tonic Water. Using 12 botanicals from the land carved by the Mistral wind, this perfectly pink G&T conjures flavours of the South of France and delivers a wonderfully dry finish.
- Handcrafted small batch
- Beautifully blush
- 12 botanicals
- Pack size: 25cl
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base of can
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB,
- UK.
Return to
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB,
- UK.
- +44 (0)1246 216 000
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
