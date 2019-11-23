Flipz White Fudge 90G

Fruity?
This don’t taste right... the idea sounds good but they taste fruity and then you suddenly get the salt through... the normal one are far better. I won’t be buying these again and do not recommend.
A Weird Combination that Doesn't Work
Not a huge amount in the bag and they just taste.... weird. Neither flavour compliments the other. You have this strange yogurt-ish taste, quickly interrupted by salted pretzel. Just peculiar.
great with a cup of tea, melt in your mouth tastiness.. salt n sweet
Nah
No joke these taste like watermelon. Absolutely disgusting. Ive chonged a giant cone though so I’ll probably eat the whole bag