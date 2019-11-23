By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flipz White Fudge 90G

2(4)Write a review
Flipz White Fudge 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • White Fudge Flavour Coated Pretzels
  • Flippin' Awesome!
  • Whenever hunger strikes, make sure you've got Flipz® nearby! Flipz are the most flippin' awesome snack ever! That's because they combine crunchy, salty pretzels with smooth white fudge flavour coating for an outrageous anytime snack. Anytime is the right time for a Flippin' Awesome snack!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

White Fudge Flavour Coating (66%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings], Wheat Four, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 4

Name and address

  • Flipz,
  • Pladis,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Mail: Flipz,
  • Pladis,
  • Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (22g)
Energy 2057 kJ / 490 kcal452 kJ / 108 kcal
Fat 20.3g4.5g
of which saturates 16.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate 68.3g15.0g
of which sugars 42.1g9.3g
Fibre 1.0g0.2g
Protein 8.1g1.8g
Salt 1.2g0.3g
Typical number of servings per pack: 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Fruity?

1 stars

This don’t taste right... the idea sounds good but they taste fruity and then you suddenly get the salt through... the normal one are far better. I won’t be buying these again and do not recommend.

A Weird Combination that Doesn't Work

2 stars

Not a huge amount in the bag and they just taste.... weird. Neither flavour compliments the other. You have this strange yogurt-ish taste, quickly interrupted by salted pretzel. Just peculiar.

great with a cup of tea, melt in your mouth tastin

5 stars

great with a cup of tea, melt in your mouth tastiness.. salt n sweet

Nah

1 stars

No joke these taste like watermelon. Absolutely disgusting. Ive chonged a giant cone though so I’ll probably eat the whole bag

Helpful little swaps

Flipz Dark Chocolate Coated Pretzels 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here