Tesco Mexican Inspired Chicken Traybake 400G
- Energy1322kJ 315kcal16%
- Fat14.0g20%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast coated with a Mexican spice rub, in a tomato salsa, sweetcorn, crushed nacho topping and grated mild Cheddar cheese.
- Topped with sweetcorn, Cheddar cheese, tomato salsa and nacho crumb
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (62%), Salsa (21%) [Water, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coriander, Salt, Concentrated Lime Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Black Pepper], Sweetcorn, Crushed Nacho Topping (5%) [Tortilla Chips [Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil], Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Sea Salt], Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), White Sugar, Spices, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Green Pepper, Chilli Extract, Dried Onion, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Lime Oil, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (179g**)
|Energy
|738kJ / 176kcal
|1322kJ / 315kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Protein
|16.7g
|29.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 358g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
