Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G

GETTING HEALTHIER WITH MORE SUGAR FREE PRODUCTS
Great Sugar free product. We need more sugar free products to be in Tesco. We need a full range of products in an aisle next to the the gluten free range so they are easy to find I was a Chocoholic and borderline diabetic. I now only eat small amounts of sugar free and no added sugar chocolate, sweets and biscuits and have lost 1.5 stone in 7 weeks and am much healthier. Thank you Tesco please do more so people don't have to opt for unhealthy options. Sugar free in all products is the way forward to tackling Pre Diabetes and obesity
Amazing
So grateful for these cookies!! They're just as good as the ones with sugar!
Vegan cookies
These are vegan, and really yummy. The actual biscuit isn't that sweet but the chocolate chips are quite sweet and balances out the cookie.