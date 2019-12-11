By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G

4.5(3)Write a review
Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G
£ 1.00
£0.44/100g

Offer

Each serving (2 cookies) contains:
  • Energy392 kJ 94 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    12%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1813 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookies containing chocolate chips Sugar Free with Sweetener.
  Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Because we care...
  • We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugar free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (20%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Sweetener (Maltitol), Palm Oil, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 10 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (2 cookies)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy 1813 kJ392 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat 22.3g4.8g7%70g
of which Saturates 11.4g2.5g12%20g
Carbohydrate 60.60g13.1g5%260g
of which Sugars 0.3g0.1g0%90g
Fibre 3.6g0.8g--
Protein 6.1g1.3g3%50g
Salt 0.58g0.12g2%6g
*Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 10 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

GETTING HEALTHIER WITH MORE SUGAR FREE PRODUCTS

5 stars

Great Sugar free product. We need more sugar free products to be in Tesco. We need a full range of products in an aisle next to the the gluten free range so they are easy to find I was a Chocoholic and borderline diabetic. I now only eat small amounts of sugar free and no added sugar chocolate, sweets and biscuits and have lost 1.5 stone in 7 weeks and am much healthier. Thank you Tesco please do more so people don't have to opt for unhealthy options. Sugar free in all products is the way forward to tackling Pre Diabetes and obesity

Amazing

5 stars

So grateful for these cookies!! They're just as good as the ones with sugar!

Vegan cookies

4 stars

These are vegan, and really yummy. The actual biscuit isn't that sweet but the chocolate chips are quite sweet and balances out the cookie.

