By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Goodfella's Deep Pepperoni Pizza 415G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Goodfella's Deep Pepperoni Pizza 415G
£ 2.25
£0.54/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 pizza (195g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy2116kJ 504kcal
    25%
  • Fat19g
    27%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ

Product Description

  • A Deep Pan Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoke Flavoured Pepperoni and Red & Green Peppers.
  • Join the conversation on Facebook & Twitter
  • Made with dough that's well rested for a light and fluffy base, then loaded with cheese, our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours) and our meatiest pepperoni. Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... Delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Our original pan baked pizza
  • Finger lickin' pepperoni
  • Melting mozzarella
  • Light 'n' fluffy deep base
  • Pack size: 415g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (15%) (Milk), Smoke Flavoured Pork Pepperoni (8%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spice Extracts: Paprika, Pepper; Paprika, Herbs: Coriander, Oregano; Garlic, Antioxidants: Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate; Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Red & Green Peppers (6%), Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley), Rice Flour, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Basil, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer **** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps.
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray).
For cooking times please see below.
22-24 mins bake until golden brown.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co.Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co.Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

415g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (195g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 1085kJ2116kJ25%
-259kcal504kcal25%
Fat 9.9g19g27%
of which saturates 4g7.8g39%
Carbohydrate 31g60g23%
of which sugars 3.9g7.5g8%
Fibre 2.1g4.1g
Protein 11g21g42%
Salt 1.2g2.3g38%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Goodfella's Deep Cheesy Pizza 421G

£ 2.25
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco 10 Garlic Bread Slices 260G

£ 1.00
£0.39/100g

Tesco Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza 386G

£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni Pizza 340G

£ 2.25
£0.66/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here