Goodfella's Deep Cheesy Pizza 421G
- Energy2241kJ 534kcal27%
- Fat21g30%
- Saturates9.8g49%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ
Product Description
- A Deep Pan Pizza Base Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Monterey Jack Cheese.
- Made with dough that's well rested for a light and fluffy base, then loaded with cheese and our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours). Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... Delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
- Our original pan baked pizza
- Loaded with cheese
- Our tangy tomato sauce
- Light 'n' fluffy deep base
- Pack size: 421g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (21%) (Milk), Tomato Puree, Cheddar Cheese (5%) (Milk), Monterey Jack Cheese (3%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Basil, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley), Sugar, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenFood Freezer **** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days ƚShould be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps.
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray).
For cooking times please see below.
22-24 mins bake until golden brown.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
- Naas,
- Co.Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
- Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
- Naas,
- Co.Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
- Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
- No. 1 New Square,
- Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
Net Contents
421g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Consumed 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza (194g)** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy
|1155kJ
|2241kJ
|27%
|-
|275kcal
|534kcal
|27%
|Fat
|11g
|21g
|30%
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|9.8g
|49%
|Carbohydrate
|31g
|61g
|23%
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|6.3g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.2g
|Protein
|12g
|24g
|48%
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.3g
|38%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
