By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Goodfella's Deep Cheesy Pizza 421G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Goodfella's Deep Cheesy Pizza 421G
£ 2.25
£0.53/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 pizza (194g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy2241kJ 534kcal
    27%
  • Fat21g
    30%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ

Product Description

  • A Deep Pan Pizza Base Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Monterey Jack Cheese.
  • Join the conversation on Facebook & Twitter
  • Made with dough that's well rested for a light and fluffy base, then loaded with cheese and our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours). Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... Delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Our original pan baked pizza
  • Loaded with cheese
  • Our tangy tomato sauce
  • Light 'n' fluffy deep base
  • Pack size: 421g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (21%) (Milk), Tomato Puree, Cheddar Cheese (5%) (Milk), Monterey Jack Cheese (3%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Basil, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley), Sugar, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer **** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days ƚShould be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps.
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray).
For cooking times please see below.
22-24 mins bake until golden brown.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co.Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co.Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

421g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (194g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 1155kJ2241kJ27%
-275kcal534kcal27%
Fat 11g21g30%
of which saturates 5.0g9.8g49%
Carbohydrate 31g61g23%
of which sugars 3.3g6.3g7%
Fibre 2.2g4.2g
Protein 12g24g48%
Salt 1.2g2.3g38%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Chicken Pizza 365G

£ 2.25
£0.62/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here