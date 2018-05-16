Tesco 16 Spicy Bbq Chicken Bites 240G

- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 234kcal
Product Description
- Battered pieces of chicken breast with a chilli barbecue sauce.
- Battered chicken breast pieces in BBQ sauce with mirin rice wine.
Battered chicken breast pieces in BBQ sauce with mirin rice wine.
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
16 Chicken Bites: Chicken (59%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Chilli, Black Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.
Spicy BBQ Chilli Sauce: Water, Sugar, Mirin Rice Wine, Cornflour, Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Apple Purée, Salt, Chilli, Onion, Paprika, Pepper, Dextrin, Rice Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190 °C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 16 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 16 mins For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging and sauce. Place chicken bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes. Drizzle over the sauce and heat for a further 4 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand, using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
16 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite with sauce (12g**)
|Energy
|981kJ / 234kcal
|118kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.7g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 240g typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
