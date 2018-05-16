By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 16 Spicy Bbq Chicken Bites 240G

Tesco 16 Spicy Bbq Chicken Bites 240G
£ 2.00
£0.83/100g
One bite with sauce
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Battered pieces of chicken breast with a chilli barbecue sauce.
  • Battered chicken breast pieces in BBQ sauce with mirin rice wine.
  • FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Battered chicken breast pieces in BBQ sauce with mirin rice wine.
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

16 Chicken Bites: Chicken (59%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Chilli, Black Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Spicy BBQ Chilli Sauce: Water, Sugar, Mirin Rice Wine, Cornflour, Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Apple Purée, Salt, Chilli, Onion, Paprika, Pepper, Dextrin, Rice Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190 °C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 16 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 16 mins For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging and sauce. Place chicken bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes. Drizzle over the sauce and heat for a further 4 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite with sauce (12g**)
Energy981kJ / 234kcal118kJ / 28kcal
Fat10.7g1.3g
Saturates4.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate19.4g2.3g
Sugars3.8g0.5g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein14.7g1.8g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 240g typically weighs 192g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

