Tesco Free From 5 Fruit & Seed Flapjacks

Awful, awful, awful....
I bought this off the back of the only other review which was 5 stars, I have no idea why, to me they tasted like eating wallpaper paste, awful, awful, awful, tried 2 bites in the vain hope the second would taste better, it didn’t, rest of packet went in the bin. No idea how this got passed taste testing.
5 stars for gluten free products in Tescos
delicious, i found i could not eat just one, i had it with gluten free custard too. just such a shame gluten free is so expensive but Tesco's is cheaper than other shops and has more variety.