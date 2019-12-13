By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 5 Fruit & Seed Flapjacks

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From 5 Fruit & Seed Flapjacks
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

Offer

Each flapjack
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1787kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free flapjack made with gluten free oats, with fruit and seeds.
  • Made with oats, dried fruits and mixed seeds, tray baked and individually wrapped for convenience
  • Individually wrapped
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Sultanas (4.5%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (4.5%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Coconut Oil, Pumpkin Seed, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

5 x Flapjack Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach flapjack (30g)
Energy1787kJ / 427kcal536kJ / 128kcal
Fat19.9g6.0g
Saturates7.1g2.1g
Carbohydrate55.1g16.5g
Sugars29.8g8.9g
Fibre4.1g1.2g
Protein4.8g1.4g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful, awful, awful....

1 stars

I bought this off the back of the only other review which was 5 stars, I have no idea why, to me they tasted like eating wallpaper paste, awful, awful, awful, tried 2 bites in the vain hope the second would taste better, it didn’t, rest of packet went in the bin. No idea how this got passed taste testing.

5 stars for gluten free products in Tescos

5 stars

delicious, i found i could not eat just one, i had it with gluten free custard too. just such a shame gluten free is so expensive but Tesco's is cheaper than other shops and has more variety.

