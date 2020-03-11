St Moriz Golden Glow Grad Self Tan 200Ml

Product Description
- Golden Glow Tanning Moisturiser
- If you are looking for a soft and natural golden glow St. Moriz Golden Glow Tanning Moisturiser is perfect for you! Specially formulated with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to leave your skin feeling soft and looking beautiful! Ideal for beginners or experienced tanners.
- Everyday body lotion for a natural golden glow
- Salon and dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Isohexadecane, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum (Fragrance), Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Isostearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Sucrose, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Caramel
Storage
Wipe the tube clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight. In warmer weather, it is advisable to store the product in a fridge.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- How to Apply
- For a streak free finish follow these simple steps:
- After showering/bathing ensure you are completely dry.
- Apply the Golden Glow Tanning Moisturiser to your body and face, blending evenly in a circular motion.
- To avoid streaks on knees and elbows, bend when applying to these areas.
- Wash hands immediately to prevent staining. For best results apply with a St Moriz Self Tanning Mitt.
- Use daily to build colour for a natural golden glow.
- Top Tips
- Use daily to enhance your tan.
- Exfoliate with the St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Exfoliating Skin Primer at least once per week.
- Take control of your own tanning experience. More applications will leave you with a deeper glow.
- To avoid any mess, do not allow the product to come in contact with carpet, furniture, walls or fabrics. Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics, so try to avoid. Make sure you are dry before getting dressed. Avoid coming into contact with any fabrics until you feel completely dry.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with the eyes. In the event of contact with the eyes, rinse with copious volumes of water. We recommend that you patch test before using any tanning products. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- HotHouse Partnerships Ltd,
- Atlas Mill Road,
- Atlas Mill,
- Brighouse,
- HD6 1ES,
- England.
Return to
- HotHouse Partnerships Ltd,
- Atlas Mill Road,
- Atlas Mill,
- Brighouse,
- HD6 1ES,
- England.
- www.stmoriz.co.uk
- info@hot-h.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
