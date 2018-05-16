St Moriz Medium Dark Clear Mousse 200Ml

Product Description
- Tanning Mousse Medium Dark
- If you are looking for a natural looking deep tan with a professional finish, St. Moriz Tanning Mousse is perfect for you! A unique blend of tanning agents to gradually build a deep tan throughout the day without drying out your skin.
- No mess
- Fast results
- Streak free finish
- With vitamin E
- Dermatologically and salon tested
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise
- Cruelty free not tested on animals
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Metabisulphite, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Coumarin, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Eugenol
Storage
In warmer weather it is advisable to store the product in a fridge.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- How to Apply
- For a streak free finish follow these simple steps:
- Exfoliate with the St. Moriz Exfoliating Skin Primer and moisturise dry areas of the skin (knees, feet, elbows and ankles) with the St. Moriz Moisturising Tan Enhancer and allow to dry.
- Always use a tanning mitt to prevent staining your palms.
- Shake (closed bottle) well before use and then apply a small amount of mousse evenly, in a circular motion onto the body and face.
- To avoid streaks on knees and elbows, bend when applying to these areas.
- The tan will develop throughout the day and will reach its maximum colour after approximately 10 hours. If you reach your desired shade before this time, simply rinse your skin, avoiding any soaps, shower gels or shampoo.
- During the developing time avoid contact with water, perspiring or applying any other products to the skin.
- Top Tips
- Make sure you are dry before getting dressed or going to bed, and wear loose clothing to prevent fabrics from causing on uneven tan.
- Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics including carpets, so try to avoid contact.
- Wipe the nozzle and bottle clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.
- Take control of your own tanning experience. More applications will leave you with a more intense and darker tan.
Warnings
- CAUTION: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with the eyes. In the event of contact with the eyes rinse with copious volumes of water. We recommend that you patch test before using any tanning products. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Name and address
- HotHouse Partnerships Ltd,
- Atlas Mill,
- Atlas Mill Road,
- Brighouse,
- HD6 1ES,
- England.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
