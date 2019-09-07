Tesco Finest Ice Cream Caffe Latte 480Ml

Please bring this back!
The only decent Latte ice cream on the market, with ingredients that wont kill you. PLEASE BRING THIS BACK!
Really good coffee taste.
This is probably one of the best coffee ice cream I have tasted. It is not a strong coffee but a great taste. I must admit that I am not that "blown away" by the other flavours which are actually a bit disappointing but the coffee flavour is on a different level and the syrup is good (all that would improve it is a little bit more of it).
Fantastic
Absolutely lush, would recommend to any coffee ice cream lover
This new recipe is quite addictive. The coffee has real punch. I guess it would also be good in smoothies, as a sauce for hot pancakes and puddings - but why bother - spooned out of the tub it's perfect.
tub shrunk, recipe changed, now tastes vile.
VILE, tesco have really ruined this, not only have thery shrunk the tub size, they have changed the recipe, it has now gone from a 5 star product that i ordered everytime i did an online shop to a disgusting tasting 0 star product that i will never buy again.