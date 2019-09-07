By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ice Cream Caffe Latte 480Ml

Tesco Finest Ice Cream Caffe Latte 480Ml
£ 2.50
£0.52/100ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee ice cream rippled with a coffee sauce.
  • *Made with rich roasted Colombian coffee Our experts in Devon use only the best ingredients to bring you the richest, silkiest small batch ice cream. Full cream milk and double cream are flavoured with aromatic Colombian coffee, roasted to bring out its rich flavour.
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (24%), Demerara Sugar, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Coffee (0.9%), Maltodextrin, Rice Starch.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy948kJ / 227kcal597kJ / 143kcal
Fat13.9g8.8g
Saturates9.4g5.9g
Carbohydrate21.6g13.6g
Sugars19.7g12.4g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein3.6g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Please bring this back!

5 stars

The only decent Latte ice cream on the market, with ingredients that wont kill you. PLEASE BRING THIS BACK!

Really good coffee taste.

5 stars

This is probably one of the best coffee ice cream I have tasted. It is not a strong coffee but a great taste. I must admit that I am not that "blown away" by the other flavours which are actually a bit disappointing but the coffee flavour is on a different level and the syrup is good (all that would improve it is a little bit more of it).

Fantastic

5 stars

Absolutely lush, would recommend to any coffee ice cream lover

This new recipe is quite addictive. The coffee has

5 stars

This new recipe is quite addictive. The coffee has real punch. I guess it would also be good in smoothies, as a sauce for hot pancakes and puddings - but why bother - spooned out of the tub it's perfect.

tub shrunk, recipe changed, now tastes vile.

1 stars

VILE, tesco have really ruined this, not only have thery shrunk the tub size, they have changed the recipe, it has now gone from a 5 star product that i ordered everytime i did an online shop to a disgusting tasting 0 star product that i will never buy again.

