Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Ice Cream 480Ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1073kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate ice cream.
  • * Made with intense African cocoa beans Our experts in Devon use only the best ingredients to bring you the richest, silkiest small batch ice cream. Full cream milk and double cream are flavoured with bittersweet dark chocolate made from African cocoa beans.
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (23%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (11%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Powder), Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Card widely recycled Tub. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1073kJ / 257kcal665kJ / 160kcal
Fat16.3g10.1g
Saturates10.4g6.5g
Carbohydrate22.5g13.9g
Sugars19.6g12.1g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein4.8g3.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Really loved this ice cream. The chocolate was del

5 stars

Really loved this ice cream. The chocolate was delicious and it wasn't overly sweet either

