Tesco Finest Ice Cream Salted Caramel 480Ml

3(5)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.52/100ml

Offer

One scoop
  • Energy555kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 894kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Salted caramel ice cream rippled with a salted caramel sauce.
  • *Made with Cornish sea salt and sticky caramel sauce Our experts in Devon use only the best ingredients to bring you the richest, silkiest small batch ice cream. Full cream milk and double cream are blended with Cornish sea salted caramel sauce for added sweetness.
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Salted Caramel Sauce (22%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Salt), Double Cream (Milk) (20%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Card widely recycled Tub. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy894kJ / 215kcal555kJ / 133kcal
Fat13.4g8.3g
Saturates9.1g5.6g
Carbohydrate19.9g12.3g
Sugars18.2g11.3g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein3.1g1.9g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely texture and a great taste, was a bit too sw

4 stars

Lovely texture and a great taste, was a bit too sweet after a couple of spoons in though.

My favourite ice cream...😍😍😍😍

5 stars

My favourite ice cream...😍😍😍😍

Really nice!

5 stars

This ice cream is really nice, so glad I found it. Really good price and tastes amazing :) Highly recommend!

Spend the extra

1 stars

Sorry but really didn't like it. It had no taste at all. Thought I would try it as the others are more expensive but I'd rather pay the extra money for a good one.

You have been WARNED

1 stars

Just salty ice cream - nothing like HD salted caramel - in fact no pieces of caramel at all - just rubbish - DO NOT BUY

