Tesco Finest Ice Cream Madagascan Vanilla 480Ml

£ 2.50
£0.52/100ml

Offer

One scoop
  • Energy556kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 897kJ / 216kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream.
  • *Made with fragrant crushed vanilla pods Our experts in Devon use only the best ingredients to bring you the richest, silkiest small batch ice cream. Full cream milk and double cream are infused with fragrant Madagascan vanilla pods.
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (27%), Demerara Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Maltodextrin, Vanilla Extract, Sugar, Ground Vanilla Pods.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy897kJ / 216kcal556kJ / 134kcal
Fat15.0g9.3g
Saturates10.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate16.0g9.9g
Sugars14.1g8.7g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein3.9g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Where's the vanilla?

2 stars

Ice cream was OK in texture, even if the tub did need to be taken out of the freezer 30 mins before being able to scoop some out (with a proper ice cream scoop), but was a total disappointment as it had zero vanilla taste! This should have had evidence of vanilla pods and a decent rich flavour. Surprised it's not been withdrawn from the product range along with the Caffe Latte one purchased at the same time which also suffered from the same problem - no coffee flavour! Tesco's suggestion of a substitute for the Caffe Latte product was salted caramel... I'm not sure what their thinking is, but salted caramel tastes nothing whatsoever like coffee! I'll give the Tesco Finest range of ice creams a wide berth in future if these two are anything to go buy.

Delicious yummy.

5 stars

Lovely ice cream, would be great in a bigger tub.

No vanilla taste

1 stars

This ice cream has no flavour has ice crystals is it a total waste of money, you need to get taste testers with taste buds, you need to get all stores stocking brand leaders....

