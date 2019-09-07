Tesco Finest Ice Cream Madagascan Vanilla 480Ml

Where's the vanilla?
Ice cream was OK in texture, even if the tub did need to be taken out of the freezer 30 mins before being able to scoop some out (with a proper ice cream scoop), but was a total disappointment as it had zero vanilla taste! This should have had evidence of vanilla pods and a decent rich flavour. Surprised it's not been withdrawn from the product range along with the Caffe Latte one purchased at the same time which also suffered from the same problem - no coffee flavour! Tesco's suggestion of a substitute for the Caffe Latte product was salted caramel... I'm not sure what their thinking is, but salted caramel tastes nothing whatsoever like coffee! I'll give the Tesco Finest range of ice creams a wide berth in future if these two are anything to go buy.
Delicious yummy.
Lovely ice cream, would be great in a bigger tub.
No vanilla taste
This ice cream has no flavour has ice crystals is it a total waste of money, you need to get taste testers with taste buds, you need to get all stores stocking brand leaders....