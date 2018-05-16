Cadbury Roses Chocolate Egg 280G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with a bag of an assortment of chocolates.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Tangy Orange Creme, Strawberry Dream, Hazel in Caramel, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunk, Golden Barrel, Hazel Whirl, Caramel, Signature Truffle and Country Fudge
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
- 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg.
- Occasionally it may be necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- A gift picked for you
- A large milk chocolate Easter egg with a selection of roses chocolates
- Take your pick
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
280g ℮
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy560 kJ 134 kcal7%
- Fat7.7 g11%
- Saturates4.4 g22%
- Sugars14 g15%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2239 kJ 560 kJ 8400 kJ / - 536 kcal 134 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 31 g 7.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 4.4 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56 g 14 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.5 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.8 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Salt, Molasses, Sodium Carbonates, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g *Reference Intakes Energy 2048 kJ 8400 kJ / - 489 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 24 g 70 g of which Saturates 13 g 20 g Carbohydrate 64 g 260 g of which Sugars 57 g 90 g Fibre 1.5 g - Protein 4.3 g 50 g Salt 0.30 g 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
