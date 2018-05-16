By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Roses Chocolate Egg 280G

Cadbury Roses Chocolate Egg 280G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.15/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with a bag of an assortment of chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Tangy Orange Creme, Strawberry Dream, Hazel in Caramel, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunk, Golden Barrel, Hazel Whirl, Caramel, Signature Truffle and Country Fudge
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg.
  • Occasionally it may be necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A gift picked for you
  • A large milk chocolate Easter egg with a selection of roses chocolates
  • Take your pick
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

280g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.7 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.4 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    • A gift picked for you
    • A large milk chocolate Easter egg with a selection of roses chocolates
    • Take your pick
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter Egg
    • + 1 Bag of Roses

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g7.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    • A gift picked for you
    • A large milk chocolate Easter egg with a selection of roses chocolates
    • Take your pick
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter Egg
    • + 1 Bag of Roses

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Salt, Molasses, Sodium Carbonates, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2048 kJ8400 kJ /
    -489 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 24 g70 g
    of which Saturates 13 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 64 g260 g
    of which Sugars 57 g90 g
    Fibre 1.5 g-
    Protein 4.3 g50 g
    Salt 0.30 g6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

