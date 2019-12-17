By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nuii Dark Chocolate & Berry Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Nuii Dark Chocolate & Berry Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml
£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Offer

Portion (66 g /90 ml)
  • Energy977 kJ 235 kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482 kJ/356 kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate dairy ice cream with Nordic blueberry sauce (6 %) covered with dark chocolate with roasted crushed cocoa beans (1,5 %) and crushed freeze-dried Nordic blueberry (0,5 %).
  • Dark Chocolate & Nordic Berry
  • The Nordics boast of natural beauty; magnificent mountains, grand glaciers and long winters rolling over the lush green hills. It provides optimal conditions to nurture succulent and sweet blueberries. A fresh take on a classic combination, indulgent chocolate ice cream is folded with a generous lashing of Nordic blueberry sauce. For that extra touch, it is topped with dark chocolate, cocoa nibs and handpicked blueberries. An exciting taste adventure.
  • Made with cream
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 270ml

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 34 % (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (Soya), E 476; Flavouring), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk) 13, 5 %, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Nordic Blueberry Juice from Concentrate 2 %, Roasted Crushed Cocoa Beans, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 1, 5 %, Crushed Freeze-Dried Nordic blueberry, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Modified Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Salt, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanuts, Nuts and Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.For best before end / Lot: see side of packaging.

Produce of

This ice cream is produced in EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

270ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPortion = 66 g / 90 mlPortion % RI*
Energy 1482 kJ/356 kcal977 kJ/235 kcal12 %
Fat 23 g15 g21 %
- of which saturates 14 g9,1 g46 %
Carbohydrate 33 g22 g8 %
- of which sugars 27 g18 g20 %
Dietary Fibre 3,3 g2,2 g-
Protein 3,8 g2,5 g5 %
Salt 0,15 g0,10 g2 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Buy Magnum for a balanced, not Nuii!!

2 stars

The use of chocolate icecream is a big mistake. It obscures any taste of fruit and coupled with the dominant flavour of very strong dark chocolate, it ends up with no hint of fruit and a chocolate mess. Nothing like as delicious as the Magnum double fruit taste.

Great Ice Cream!

5 stars

These particular ice creams are superb!! The blend of berries works for my pallette perfectly complementing the dark chocolate. Hard to resist when in the house!

Great taste

5 stars

Love theese ice creams

Indulgent ice cream is delicious!

5 stars

These are just the best things I have tasted in an ice cream recently! Lovely chocolate, delicious ice cream , love all the fruity flavour too.

Taste and pretty good.

4 stars

Good flavour.

Was absolutely delicious, great tasting dark choco

5 stars

Was absolutely delicious, great tasting dark chocolate and delicious berry flavour

Usually bought next

Nuii Cookies & Mint Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Offer

Nuii Salted Caramel Macadamia Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Offer

Nuii Almond & Java Vanilla Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Offer

Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream 3 X88ml

£ 3.89
£1.48/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here