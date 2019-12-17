Nuii Dark Chocolate & Berry Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

Buy Magnum for a balanced, not Nuii!!
The use of chocolate icecream is a big mistake. It obscures any taste of fruit and coupled with the dominant flavour of very strong dark chocolate, it ends up with no hint of fruit and a chocolate mess. Nothing like as delicious as the Magnum double fruit taste.
Great Ice Cream!
These particular ice creams are superb!! The blend of berries works for my pallette perfectly complementing the dark chocolate. Hard to resist when in the house!
Great taste
Love theese ice creams
Indulgent ice cream is delicious!
These are just the best things I have tasted in an ice cream recently! Lovely chocolate, delicious ice cream , love all the fruity flavour too.
Taste and pretty good.
Good flavour.
Was absolutely delicious, great tasting dark choco
Was absolutely delicious, great tasting dark chocolate and delicious berry flavour