Rowntrees Strawberry Lollies 4X73ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 396 kJ
Water, Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (6.5%), Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Kiwi Puree (1%), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Keep frozenStore below -18ºC
Pack contains 4 servings
4 Years
4 x 73ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|396 kJ
|358 kJ
|264 kJ
|8400 kJ
|93 kcal
|84 kcal
|62 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|0.3g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|19.9g
|14.5g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|16.2g
|14.9g
|10.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.1g
|0.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.00g
|0.00g
|0.00g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|**One lolly (73ml/67g)
|Pack contains 4 servings
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets. This Product May Stain.
