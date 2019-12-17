By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rowntrees Strawberry Lollies 4X73ml

5(1)Write a review
Rowntrees Strawberry Lollies 4X73ml
£ 2.20
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Each lolly** contains
  • Energy264kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.00g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396 kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry and kiwi water ice with chocolate flavoured pieces.
  • Good to know
  • Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 292ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (6.5%), Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Kiwi Puree (1%), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk and Egg

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18ºC

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
  • This Product May Stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom.
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
  • Authorised distributor of Nestlé ice cream products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

4 x 73ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake
Energy 396 kJ358 kJ264 kJ8400 kJ
-93 kcal84 kcal62 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.4g0.4g0.3g70g
of which: saturates 0.3g0.3g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 21.7g19.9g14.5g260g
of which: sugars 16.2g14.9g10.8g90g
Fibre 0.4g0.4g0.3g-
Protein 0.2g0.1g0.1g50g
Salt 0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One lolly (73ml/67g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets. This Product May Stain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum!

5 stars

Kids cannot get enough of these - tasty!

Usually bought next

Rowntrees Watermelon Lolly 4X73ml

£ 2.20
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml

Twister Mini Ice Cream Lolly 8 X 50Ml

£ 2.20
£0.55/100ml

Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Lollies 4X65ml

£ 2.20
£0.85/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here