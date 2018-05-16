Atora Beef Suet 240G

Product Description
- Shredded Beef Suet
- Atora was the original shredded suet and for generations has been the number one choice. First introduced in 1893, Atora continues to be made to the highest standards using only the finest ingredients to assure you of delicious results every time.
- For fluffy dumplings, pastries, puddings and pies
- Pack size: 240g
Ingredients
Beef Fat (85%), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)
- Contains: Wheat
Keep Atora in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.For Best Before End, see other end.
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Energy
|3367 kJ
|-
|816 kcal
|Fat
|85.2 g
|of which Saturates
|40.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7 g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
