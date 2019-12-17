By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Portuguese Tarts 4 Pack 208G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1167kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Puff pastry cases with a custard filling.
  • Our tarts are made in Portugal to an authentic recipe and have a crumby pastry with a velvety custard filling. To be enjoyed warm, fresh from the oven.
  • Ready to Bake Portuguese tarts with a velvety custard filling.
  • Pack size: 208g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard Filling (65%) [Water, Sugar, Whole Milk, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Egg White, Dried Whole Milk, Maize Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)], Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Coconut Fat, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts, almond, brazil nut, cashew, hazelnut, macademia nut, pecan and pistachio. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to cool slightly.

Produce of

Produced in Portugal, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

208g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (52g)
Energy1167kJ / 278kcal607kJ / 145kcal
Fat11.6g6.0g
Saturates5.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate38.4g20.0g
Sugars21.6g11.2g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein4.5g2.3g
Salt2.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Great quality and flavour, fresh and warm straight

5 stars

Great quality and flavour, fresh and warm straight out the oven, better than some cafes!

Will be buying these again.....

4 stars

Bought these to try, really surprised how nice they are. Pastry is light and crispy and the filling creamy, a good standby for the freezer.....!

Delicious

5 stars

I've lived in Portugal and eaten the real deal. Considering these are frozen and you have to bake them at home, they are REALLY delicious. Best eaten whilst warm with a sprinkle of icing sugar and cinnamon.

Fantastic- so much better than the ones already ba

5 stars

Fantastic- so much better than the ones already baked. But suddenly unavailable, as happens to almost anything worth ordering for home delivery.

these were amazing just out of the oven and also a

5 stars

these were amazing just out of the oven and also a day after.

