Tesco Portuguese Tarts 4 Pack 208G

Great quality and flavour, fresh and warm straight out the oven, better than some cafes!
Will be buying these again.....
Bought these to try, really surprised how nice they are. Pastry is light and crispy and the filling creamy, a good standby for the freezer.....!
Delicious
I've lived in Portugal and eaten the real deal. Considering these are frozen and you have to bake them at home, they are REALLY delicious. Best eaten whilst warm with a sprinkle of icing sugar and cinnamon.
Fantastic- so much better than the ones already baked. But suddenly unavailable, as happens to almost anything worth ordering for home delivery.
these were amazing just out of the oven and also a day after.