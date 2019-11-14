Tada! Crease & Odour Remover 185Ml

Looking immaculate just got a big hand! Lifesaver
Surprise! excellent quality, it's an indispensable item in this house with two handsome fastidious young men forever buying new expensive irons!!😂 They were always ironing!
Quite the little Miracle!
I have a very busy house and i can't always stay on top of the ironing.....so when somebody needs something in a hurry, I reach for TaDa! - I really didn't think it would work, but on the clothes in my house its a miracle cure - creases drop out and it leaves them with a very pleasant fresh smell too! I have also used it to get another day out of my favourite jumper and it leaves it feeling like its just been washed!
I travel quite a bit for work and not all hotels h
I travel quite a bit for work and not all hotels have an iron available, so i thought i'd give this a go. Honestly, i thought it wouldn't work, but i was amazed with the results! Not only do the creases magically drop put, but it leaves clothes with a long lasting freshness - great when your on the Tube as it masks other smells! I must say, the claim is that you could wear the clothes for more than another day, honestly, i probably wouldn't, but i do genuinely think you could - a festival goers dream! Great product, now part of my shop.
Bought this to try out as I had been it recommende
Bought this to try out as I had been it recommended in a online group. So much easier than spending time ironing. Definitely worth it to me. Love it.
Nozzle poor so can’t use
Won’t spray - just dribbles out. Waste of money.