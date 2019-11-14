By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tada! Crease & Odour Remover 185Ml

4(5)Write a review
Tada! Crease & Odour Remover 185Ml
£ 3.50
£18.92/litre

Product Description

  • Crease & Odour Remover
  • Tada! refreshes your clothes and removes creases, without having to wash or iron!
  • A propellant-free sprayer:
  • Kind to the environment
  • No need to shake it before use
  • Spray perfectly at any angle
  • Safe to use on all fabrics except silk.
  • Removes creases without ironing!
  • Powdered by air
  • Pack size: 185ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Morning rush? On the road? Want to wear your favourite dress or shirt an extra night?
  • Well... Tada! is here for just those moments! For a fresh and crease-free result, in just three simple steps:
  • Instructions for use:
  • 1. Spray evenly over clothing
  • 2. Wait for 10 seconds, and then gently pull the material tight
  • 3. Tada! Nice and fresh and crease-free!

Warnings

  • Safety Precautions:
  • Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Avoid breathing mist. Contains Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • PeritusBrands,
  • Stuivenbergvaart 69/2,
  • 2800 Mechelen,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.peritusbrands.com
  • www.tada-spray.com

Net Contents

185ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Avoid breathing mist. Contains Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, May produce an allergic reaction.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Looking immaculate just got a big hand! Lifesaver

5 stars

Surprise! excellent quality, it's an indispensable item in this house with two handsome fastidious young men forever buying new expensive irons!!😂 They were always ironing!

Quite the little Miracle!

5 stars

I have a very busy house and i can't always stay on top of the ironing.....so when somebody needs something in a hurry, I reach for TaDa! - I really didn't think it would work, but on the clothes in my house its a miracle cure - creases drop out and it leaves them with a very pleasant fresh smell too! I have also used it to get another day out of my favourite jumper and it leaves it feeling like its just been washed!

I travel quite a bit for work and not all hotels h

5 stars

I travel quite a bit for work and not all hotels have an iron available, so i thought i'd give this a go. Honestly, i thought it wouldn't work, but i was amazed with the results! Not only do the creases magically drop put, but it leaves clothes with a long lasting freshness - great when your on the Tube as it masks other smells! I must say, the claim is that you could wear the clothes for more than another day, honestly, i probably wouldn't, but i do genuinely think you could - a festival goers dream! Great product, now part of my shop.

Bought this to try out as I had been it recommende

5 stars

Bought this to try out as I had been it recommended in a online group. So much easier than spending time ironing. Definitely worth it to me. Love it.

Nozzle poor so can’t use

1 stars

Won’t spray - just dribbles out. Waste of money.

