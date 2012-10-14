By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seedless Raisins 12 Pack 168G

Tesco Seedless Raisins 12 Pack 168G
£ 1.30
£7.74/kg
Each box
  • Energy167kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1195kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Seedless raisins.
  • NATURALLY SWEET Perfect for lunchboxes.
  • At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Naturally sweet
  • Perfect for luchboxes
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 168g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Great to sprinkle on your favourite porridge.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove stems, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Return to

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

12 x 14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach box (14g)
Energy1195kJ / 282kcal167kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate65.6g9.2g
Sugars59.7g8.4g
Fibre5.0g0.7g
Protein2.2g0.3g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove stems, some may remain.

