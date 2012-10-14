Tesco Seedless Raisins 12 Pack 168G

- Energy167kJ 39kcal2%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1195kJ / 282kcal
Product Description
- Seedless raisins.
- NATURALLY SWEET Perfect for lunchboxes.
- At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
- Naturally sweet
- Perfect for luchboxes
- Source of fibre
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 168g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Great to sprinkle on your favourite porridge.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove stems, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
12 x 14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each box (14g)
|Energy
|1195kJ / 282kcal
|167kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|65.6g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|59.7g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove stems, some may remain.
