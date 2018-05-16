Nakd Salted Caramel 4X35g

Product Description
- Caramel flavour raw fruit & nut bars with Cornish sea salt
- Say hello to Nakd Salted Caramel bars! The combo of chewy fruit, scrummy nuts and a touch of Cornish sea salt make for a decadently delicious snack. These bars are vegan friendly, made with 100% natural ingredients and free from gluten and dairy. Much tastier than your average cereal bar eh?
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Dates 53%, Raisins 19%, Cashews 14%, Peanuts 14%, Cornish Sea Salt 1%
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May also contain the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1487kJ
|353kJ
|-
|353kcal
|124kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|18.6g
|of which sugars
|50.5g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|8.7g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
Safety information
