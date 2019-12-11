Bounce Salted Caramel Energy Ball 40G
Offer
Product Description
- Salted caramel flavour whey protein energy ball
- Stay in touch...
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Our Mission: Eat Smarter, Think Clearer, Live Better
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Gluten free in accordance with EU regulation 828/2014.
- Nutritious, tasty, balanced and good energy all round
- High protein 10g
- Gluten free
- Made with non-GMO ingredients
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Syrup, Cashews (20%), Dates, Whey Protein Isolate (from Milk) (13%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Rice Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk) (9%), Almonds, Natural Flavours, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt (0.6%), Vanilla Extract, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts, Macadamias, Pecans, Sesame Seeds, Walnuts and Soya, Good manufacturing processes are used to segregate ingredients in a facility that processes other products containing Nuts and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see stamp
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- May contain fragments of nut shell.
Distributor address
- Bounce Foods Ltd.,
- 2 The Billings,
- Walnut Tree Close,
- Guildford,
- GU1 4UL,
- UK.
Return to
- Bounce Foods Ltd.,
- 2 The Billings,
- Walnut Tree Close,
- Guildford,
- GU1 4UL,
- UK.
- balls@bouncefoods.com
- bouncefoods.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g Ball
|% RI Per 40g Ball
|Energy
|1757kJ/420kcal
|711kJ/170kcal
|9%
|Fat
|16g
|7g
|10%
|of which saturates
|3.5g
|1.5g
|8%
|of which mono-unsaturates
|8.9g
|3.6g
|of which polyunsaturates
|3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|17g
|7%
|of which sugars
|30g
|12g
|13%
|Fibre
|3g
|1g
|Protein
|25g
|10g
|20%
|Salt
|1g
|0.4g
|7%
Safety information
May contain fragments of nut shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019