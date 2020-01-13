By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Springforce Flat Top Bin Liners 40 Pack 75L

1.5(11)Write a review
Springforce Flat Top Bin Liners 40 Pack 75L

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.95
£0.02/each

Aldi Price Match

Product Description

  • Tesco Springforce 40 bin liners
  • Springforce Bin Liners Flat Top 40 pack 75 litres approx.
  • 75 Litre 40 pack
  • Flat Top Rim: 147 cm approx Length: 87.1 cm approx 75 litres approx WARNING Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack.

Information

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Packed in United Kingdom

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish!

1 stars

Awful. They rip so easily & don't put anything moist in them - they leak. I wish I'd seen the other reviews before I bought them. The review process made me give a star, they don't actually deserve any.

Not worth the money even remotely

1 stars

Very very poor your hey tear easy and LEAK contents don't buy

YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR

2 stars

Tissue thin. Rip just looking at them. No strength have to use 2-3 put together to get anything suitable to put rubbish in. I would rather pay more for less.

Avoid these at all costs. Waste of money!

1 stars

My first time using these supposed Bin Liners. They are so thin they tore almost immediately and leaked after 2 days! I think they also create a bad smell with general kitchen / household rubbish. I would recommend you avoid these altogether. I would like to give them minus 5 stars, but no one does negative stars.

Very thin, need to use more than usual

2 stars

Very thin, need to use more than usual

Rips easy only use for light waste

1 stars

These rip open easy, ok for light items but, not for general kitchen waste. everyone I used in the kitchen, its ended up ripping open and emptying the contents on the floor. Not good at all.

Bags are so thin, have to use two or bags split

2 stars

Bags are so thin, have to use two or bags split

Not fit for purpose

1 stars

Low quality, thin and not fit for purpose, the roll had also been damaged so first 20-30 bags were torn - Absolutely no point in buying

Good value Bin liners

5 stars

Completely disagree with the last reviews I find these great value and strong enough to do the job of kitchen waste. Just be careful when emptying and these will do you well not had any issues.

Don’t buy

1 stars

These are very thin and smell awful, like smoke damaged goods. Definitely would not buy again or recommend to anyone else.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Cling Film 350Mm X 25M

£ 1.25
£0.05/metre

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 30M X 290Mm

£ 3.40
£0.11/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here