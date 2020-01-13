Springforce Flat Top Bin Liners 40 Pack 75L

Rubbish!
Awful. They rip so easily & don't put anything moist in them - they leak. I wish I'd seen the other reviews before I bought them. The review process made me give a star, they don't actually deserve any.
Not worth the money even remotely
Very very poor your hey tear easy and LEAK contents don't buy
YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR
Tissue thin. Rip just looking at them. No strength have to use 2-3 put together to get anything suitable to put rubbish in. I would rather pay more for less.
Avoid these at all costs. Waste of money!
My first time using these supposed Bin Liners. They are so thin they tore almost immediately and leaked after 2 days! I think they also create a bad smell with general kitchen / household rubbish. I would recommend you avoid these altogether. I would like to give them minus 5 stars, but no one does negative stars.
Very thin, need to use more than usual
Rips easy only use for light waste
These rip open easy, ok for light items but, not for general kitchen waste. everyone I used in the kitchen, its ended up ripping open and emptying the contents on the floor. Not good at all.
Bags are so thin, have to use two or bags split
Not fit for purpose
Low quality, thin and not fit for purpose, the roll had also been damaged so first 20-30 bags were torn - Absolutely no point in buying
Good value Bin liners
Completely disagree with the last reviews I find these great value and strong enough to do the job of kitchen waste. Just be careful when emptying and these will do you well not had any issues.
Don’t buy
These are very thin and smell awful, like smoke damaged goods. Definitely would not buy again or recommend to anyone else.