Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices Reduced Sugar 6 Pack

Less sugar than the usual chocolate slices because
Less sugar than the usual chocolate slices because they are significantly smaller! Buyer beware.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1696kJ
Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Chicory Root Fibre, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Wheat Flour, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavourings, Acid (Acetic Acid)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (24g)
|Energy
|1696kJ
|414kJ
|-
|405kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|20.1g
|4.9g
|of which Saturates
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|50.0g
|12.2g
|of which Sugars
|25.6g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.12g
