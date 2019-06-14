By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices Reduced Sugar 6 Pack

£ 1.75
£0.29/each
Per slice (24g)
  • Energy414kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1696kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge with a Chocolate Flavour Filling(16%), Finished with a Chocolate Flavoured Decoration.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • 30% less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to standard Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 99 calories per slice
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Chicory Root Fibre, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Wheat Flour, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavourings, Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Reduced Sugar Chocolate Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)

Net Contents

6 x Slices

Less sugar than the usual chocolate slices because

3 stars

Less sugar than the usual chocolate slices because they are significantly smaller! Buyer beware.

