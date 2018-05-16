Tesco Mango 250G

- Energy331kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat0.3g<1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars16.6g18%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 78kcal
Product Description
- Mango
- Carefully cut by hand and selected for ripeness
- Smooth & Juicy
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|A serving contains
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|Energy
|331kJ / 78kcal
|265kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|16.6g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
