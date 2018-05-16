Emily Fruit Crisps Crunchy Fig Banana 18G

Product Description
- Hand Cooked Fig Banana Crisps
- Indulge in creamy fig banana - a fruity, sweet, crunchy crisp.
- Emily loves discovery and delicious food, travelling the world seeking out exciting adventures and delightful flavours.
- On her travels, Emily discovered an innovative way to create amazingly crunchy crisps from the freshest fruits and vegetables.
- Discover bolder, tastier, crunchier
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 81 kcals per pack
- Perfect for baking
- Gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Vegan
- Halal
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 18g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Banana, RSPO-Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- Packed in an environment that also handles Soybeans
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- 8 Lee Street,
- London,
- E8 4DY.
- UK.
Return to
- 8 Lee Street,
- London,
- E8 4DY.
- UK.
- HelloEmily@emilycrisps.com
- emilycrisps.com
Net Contents
18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g
|Energy
|1,874kJ
|337kJ
|-
|448kcal
|81kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|6.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|78.8g
|14.2g
|of which sugars
|57.2g
|10.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.0g
|0.7g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019