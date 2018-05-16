By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Emily Fruit Crisps Crunchy Fig Banana 18G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Emily Fruit Crisps Crunchy Fig Banana 18G
£ 0.85
£4.73/100g

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Fig Banana Crisps
  • Indulge in creamy fig banana - a fruity, sweet, crunchy crisp.
  • Emily loves discovery and delicious food, travelling the world seeking out exciting adventures and delightful flavours.
  • On her travels, Emily discovered an innovative way to create amazingly crunchy crisps from the freshest fruits and vegetables.
  • Discover bolder, tastier, crunchier
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 81 kcals per pack
  • Perfect for baking
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegan
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 18g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Banana, RSPO-Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Packed in an environment that also handles Soybeans

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • 8 Lee Street,
  • London,
  • E8 4DY.
  • UK.

Return to

  • 8 Lee Street,
  • London,
  • E8 4DY.
  • UK.
  • HelloEmily@emilycrisps.com
  • emilycrisps.com

Net Contents

18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g
Energy 1,874kJ337kJ
-448kcal81kcal
Fat 13.0g2.3g
of which saturates 6.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate 78.8g14.2g
of which sugars 57.2g10.3g
Fibre 2.0g0.4g
Protein 4.0g0.7g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Emily Fruit Crisps Crunchy Pineapple 15G

£ 0.85
£5.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here