Emily Fruit Crisps Crunchy Red Apple 15G

Product Description
- Hand Cooked Red Apple Crisps
- Enjoy vibrant and crunchy slices of red apple - a summery sweet, nutritious crisp.
- Emily loves discovery and delicious food, travelling the world seeking out exciting adventures and delightful flavours.
- On her travels, Emily discovered an innovative way to create amazingly crunchy crisps from the freshest fruits and vegetables.
- Discover bolder, tastier, crunchier
- 62kcals per pack
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Perfect baking
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Vegan
- Halal
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 15g
- No added sugar
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Apple, RSPO-Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- Packed in an environment that also handles Soybeans
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Warnings
- Packs may contain pips.
Name and address
- 8 Lee Street,
- London,
- E8 4DY,
- UK.
Return to
- HelloEmily@emilycrisps.com
- 8 Lee Street,
- London,
- E8 4DY,
- UK.
- emilycrisps.com
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|1,732kJ
|260kJ
|-
|414kcal
|62kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|4.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|85.3g
|12.8g
|of which sugars
|64.0g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|12.3g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
Safety information
Packs may contain pips.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019