By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rascal & Friends Nappy Pants Size 6 32Pack

4(4)Write a review
Rascal & Friends Nappy Pants Size 6 32Pack
£ 8.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Nappy Pants Unisex
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies and nappy pants are designed with no nasties, without compromising that all important performance. With no latex, lotions, fragrances and only water-based inks, Rascal + Friends nappy pants are better for babies' bums! Designed with premium features, all to help prevent sneaky leaks (and big explosions) - keeping your rascal dry all night and comfy all day!
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappy pants feature;
  • 1. Our super soft 3D core for extra comfort and leakage prevention,
  • 2. Unique deep pocket to help prevent of overflow,
  • 3. Soft curved leg cuff for the most comfortable fit,
  • 4. Stretchy high-back waistband to handle on-the-go movement,
  • 5. Easy-tear sides for speedy changes,
  • 6. A cute Rascal design for the most stylish baby bums around!
  • Check out our social pages to hear what parents have to say! We also run fun competitions and love to share snaps of rascals out and about in our Rascals.
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 16+ kgs (35+ lbs) our essential pack contains 32 nappy pants.
  • Premium performance, feather soft and no nasties. Try us, love us.
  • Dry all night
  • No lotions or fragrance
  • No chlorine
  • No latex
  • No formaldehyde
  • Just love
  • Made with no latex, lotions or fragrances and using only water-based inks
  • New 3D core to increase absorbency area
  • Made with SFI certified sustainable pulp
  • Dermatest certified
  • Cruelty free/vegan
  • Outer bag soft plastic recyclable
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 16+ kgs (35+ lbs)

Information

Net Contents

32 x Nappy Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing nappy. Quality is the best!

5 stars

The quality is best in the Uk. Used pampers for 2 years of my daughters life until I discovered this amazing brand. This is the only nappy I’ll be using for my next child

DONE BUY THEY DONT FIT ME

1 stars

DONE BUY THEY DONT FIT ME

Brilliant nappies

5 stars

Brilliant nappies. Lovely soft nappies that don't leak. They fit great and are easy to remove.They are a little expensive so I try and get loads when they are on offer.

Great pull up great price!

5 stars

My daughter seemed to have an allergy to every pull up on the market, by chance I noticed these and gave them a go! No rashes, scratching or redness! They also keep her dry the whole night through. Since using them she is having a more restful sleep and doesn't wake in the middle of the night itchy & sore which is great for me too! 100% recommend them for sensitive baby skin, I'm hoping they make them in a size 7 shortly!! Just a shame the smaller Tesco doesn't stock them as I have to drive quite far out to get to a superstore but it's well worth the journey!

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Fred & Flo Easy Fit Size 6 Nappy Pant 34 Pack

£ 4.00
£0.12/each

Offer

Rascal & Friends Essential Size 6 Nappies 33Pk

£ 8.00
£0.24/each

Offer

Rascal & Friends Nappy Pants Size 5 36Pk

£ 8.00
£0.22/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here