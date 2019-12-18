Rascal & Friends Nappy Pants Size 6 32Pack

Amazing nappy. Quality is the best!
The quality is best in the Uk. Used pampers for 2 years of my daughters life until I discovered this amazing brand. This is the only nappy I’ll be using for my next child
DONE BUY THEY DONT FIT ME
Brilliant nappies
Brilliant nappies. Lovely soft nappies that don't leak. They fit great and are easy to remove.They are a little expensive so I try and get loads when they are on offer.
Great pull up great price!
My daughter seemed to have an allergy to every pull up on the market, by chance I noticed these and gave them a go! No rashes, scratching or redness! They also keep her dry the whole night through. Since using them she is having a more restful sleep and doesn't wake in the middle of the night itchy & sore which is great for me too! 100% recommend them for sensitive baby skin, I'm hoping they make them in a size 7 shortly!! Just a shame the smaller Tesco doesn't stock them as I have to drive quite far out to get to a superstore but it's well worth the journey!