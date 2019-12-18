By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rascal & Friends Nappy Pants Size 5 36Pk

3.5(9)Write a review
£ 8.00
£0.22/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Nappy Pants Unisex
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies and nappy pants are designed with no nasties, without compromising that all important performance. With no latex, lotions, fragrances and only water-based inks, Rascal + Friends nappy pants are better for babies' bums! Designed with premium features, all to help prevent sneaky leaks (and big explosions) - keeping your rascal dry all night and comfy all day!
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappy pants feature;
  • 1. Our super soft 3D core for extra comfort and leakage prevention,
  • 2. Unique deep pocket to help prevent of overflow,
  • 3. Soft curved leg cuff for the most comfortable fit,
  • 4. Stretchy high-back waistband to handle on-the-go movement,
  • 5. Easy-tear sides for speedy changes,
  • 6. A cute Rascal design for the most stylish baby bums around!
  • Check out our social pages to hear what parents have to say! We also run fun competitions and love to share snaps of rascals out and about in our Rascals.
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 13-18 kgs (28-39 lbs) our essential pack contains 36 nappy pants.
  • Premium performance, feather soft and no nasties. Try us, love us.
  • Made with no latex, lotions or fragrances and using only water-based inks
  • New 3D core to increase absorbency area
  • Made with SFI certified sustainable pulp
  • Dermatest certified
  • Cruelty free/vegan
  • Outer bag soft plastic recyclable
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 13-18 kgs (28-39 lbs)

Information

Net Contents

36 x Nappy Pants

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Top notch!

5 stars

My daughter would leak out of any brand nappies at night and we tried the size 5 pull ups of these and she’s never leaked! I would definitely recommend

A shame they can't stay on the 2 for 10 offer

5 stars

The only nappy my daughter stays dry in unless im changing every hour with cheaper brands. I'd go as far to say they are better than pampers, they are super absorbent. different design and sticky strip is much thicker/stronger than pampers. there fantastic but I only purchase when on the 2 for 10 deal.

Perfect

5 stars

These are the only nappies I use for my children now. My son has got chemical burns multiple times after using pampers pull ups and I found they always leaked even after going up/down sizes as he’s a heavy wetter. With rascal and friends we no longer have leaks and after 6 months of using them my son hasn’t had chemical burns or rashes! The design is cute too and they’re good quality. They’re on the expensive side when they’re not on offer but completely worth it in my opinion :-) Rascal and friends customer service is 5* aswell

Hands down the best nappy you will ever find

5 stars

The reason I make the effort to go to Tesco is for these nappies. They are the ONLY brand (and I have tried them all) that contain my babies explosions (turns out he has several intolerances and allergies so this really put nappy trials through their paces!). The softest fit with zero red marks left on his skin. It’s true when it says it keeps babies skin dry it’s incredible at locking away the moisture. I’ve actually never seen him have nappy rash since using these. We used the tabs before but now he is desperate to escape we moved onto the pants and we just love them. One request for Tesco, please please can you stock the shelves because when they are on offer there’s hardly anything left and also please get them in stock at other smaller stores. Our local in Hook have several brands but not these. We would really appreciate a better selection of sizes and styles in store rather than just having size 6 pants and then size 1,2,3 tabs. We need them all! Thanks.

Confortable and easy to use. Other nappies were to

4 stars

Confortable and easy to use. Other nappies were too stiff to pull up for my 3 year old son. One just has to make sure to buy the right size.

great fit

5 stars

They are great - the only nappy pants that fit my active toddler properly!

Not worth the money

1 stars

Awful nappies, don't hold much, won't last overnight. Not worth the premium price tag at all. The absorbent part of the nappy is relatively small compared to Pampers or even Fred & Flo. Only positive is they're very stretchy.

These are lovely and soft, easy to use, come up sl

2 stars

These are lovely and soft, easy to use, come up slightly bigger around the waist. But they leek so much. I an forever changing my daughter after only an hour or sometimes even sooner.

Very disappointing, do not buy

1 stars

I always buy pampers but thought I would give these a try. Despite being really bulky and I imagine uncomfortable, they leaked within an hour and were completely useless. Couldn't use overnight and resulted in a lot of daytime changes of clothes. I would not buy again

