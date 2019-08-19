By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Falafel & Houmous Salad 227G

image 1 of Tesco Falafel & Houmous Salad 227G
£ 2.50
£1.11/100g
Each pack (227g)
  • Energy1228kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetable couscous, salad leaves, carrot and coriander falafels, cherry tomatoes and mixed vegetables with chickpea and pumpkin seed houmous.
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot & Coriander Falafel (18%) [Carrot, Water, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Dried Potato, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Coriander, Cumin Powder, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Garlic], Apollo Lettuce, Piccolo Cherry Tomato, Houmous (13%) [Chickpeas, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pumpkin Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar], Carrot, Couscous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Baby Chard, Cabbage, Beetroot, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Chickpeas, Sultanas, Spinach, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Cottonseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

227g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (227g)
Energy541kJ / 129kcal1228kJ / 294kcal
Fat5.9g13.4g
Saturates0.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate14.2g32.2g
Sugars3.6g8.2g
Fibre2.7g6.1g
Protein3.5g7.9g
Salt0.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

do not buy

1 stars

really dry, tasteless would not recommend

Delish

5 stars

AMAZING!!!

