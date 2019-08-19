Tesco Falafel & Houmous Salad 227G

do not buy
really dry, tasteless would not recommend
Delish
AMAZING!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 129kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carrot & Coriander Falafel (18%) [Carrot, Water, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Dried Potato, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Coriander, Cumin Powder, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Garlic], Apollo Lettuce, Piccolo Cherry Tomato, Houmous (13%) [Chickpeas, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pumpkin Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar], Carrot, Couscous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Baby Chard, Cabbage, Beetroot, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Chickpeas, Sultanas, Spinach, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Cottonseed Oil.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
227g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (227g)
|Energy
|541kJ / 129kcal
|1228kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|32.2g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|6.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|7.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
