Rascal & Friends Essential Size 6 Nappies 33Pk

3(6)Write a review
£ 8.00
£0.24/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Nappies Unisex
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies and nappy pants are designed with no nasties, without compromising that all important performance. With no latex, lotions, fragrances and only water-based inks, Rascal + Friends nappies are better for babies' bums! Designed with premium features, all to help prevent sneaky leaks (and big explosions) - keeping your rascal dry all night and comfy all day!
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies feature;
  • 1. Our super soft 3D core for extra comfort and leakage prevention,
  • 2. Unique deep pocket to help prevent of overflow,
  • 3. Soft curved leg cuff for the most comfortable fit,
  • 4. Stretchy high-back waistband to handle on-the-go movement,
  • 5. Custom designed grip tabs for a more secure fit and,
  • 6. A cute Rascal design for the most stylish baby bums around!
  • Check out our social pages to hear what parents have to say! We also run fun competitions and love to share snaps of rascals out and about in our Rascals.
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 16+ kgs (35+ lbs) our convenience pack contains 33 nappies.
  • Premium performance, feather soft and no nasties. Try us, love us.
  • Made with no latex, lotions or fragrances and using only water-based inks
  • New 3D core to increase absorbency area
  • Made with SFI certified sustainable pulp
  • Dermatest certified
  • Cruelty free/vegan
  • Outer bag soft plastic recyclable
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 16+ kgs (35+ lbs)

Information

Net Contents

33 x Nappies

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Encomical and Eco friendly buy !!

5 stars

I simply cannot fault this product especially with the series of other leading brands that have not come to fruition of their claims of non leakage, comfort etc etc. Very well made albeit the waistband is high, more beneficial for our little ones retaining deposits of either nature more comfortably, as my daughter very active but adapted extremley well to these nappies. When first used a few mishaps soon realised that it is important to position your child correctly and ensuring the edging around both the legs are unfolded for extra security. As with my little girl placed nappy waistband just above the navel and fold if necessary to fit securely that nappy heavily feature on the back of the nappy rather than the front as a pose to boys who would instead as to the flow of urine

Every baby bum should be in these!

5 stars

By far the BEST brand nappies I've tried! Keeps her dry, no nappy rash, comfy around the leg and waist and needs less changes than with other brands. Never going back to other brands now, can't wait for the wipes to hit the UK too!

Awful!

1 stars

Terrible. The waistband is so firm on my sitting/non crawling baby, the nappies blistered the tops of her legs in under an hour.

PLEASE MAKE SIZE 7 & 8 IN THESE!

5 stars

PLEASE MAKE SIZE 7 & 8 IN THESE! Good nappies, no latex... really really good nappies. Just need them larger.

Awful

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Way too high but only just do up at the side. My child hates them

I understand that they aren’t full of the chemical

1 stars

I understand that they aren’t full of the chemicals but they leak every time ive used them

