Rascal & Friends Essential Size 6 Nappies 33Pk

Encomical and Eco friendly buy !!
I simply cannot fault this product especially with the series of other leading brands that have not come to fruition of their claims of non leakage, comfort etc etc. Very well made albeit the waistband is high, more beneficial for our little ones retaining deposits of either nature more comfortably, as my daughter very active but adapted extremley well to these nappies. When first used a few mishaps soon realised that it is important to position your child correctly and ensuring the edging around both the legs are unfolded for extra security. As with my little girl placed nappy waistband just above the navel and fold if necessary to fit securely that nappy heavily feature on the back of the nappy rather than the front as a pose to boys who would instead as to the flow of urine
Every baby bum should be in these!
By far the BEST brand nappies I've tried! Keeps her dry, no nappy rash, comfy around the leg and waist and needs less changes than with other brands. Never going back to other brands now, can't wait for the wipes to hit the UK too!
Awful!
Terrible. The waistband is so firm on my sitting/non crawling baby, the nappies blistered the tops of her legs in under an hour.
PLEASE MAKE SIZE 7 & 8 IN THESE! Good nappies, no latex... really really good nappies. Just need them larger.
Awful
Absolutely awful. Way too high but only just do up at the side. My child hates them
I understand that they aren’t full of the chemical
I understand that they aren’t full of the chemicals but they leak every time ive used them