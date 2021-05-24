We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pomegranate 80G

£ 1.00
£12.50/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy188kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 235kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Pomegranate.
  • Carefully prepared and bursting with juice
  • Sweet & Vibrant
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g ???

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (80g)
Energy235kJ / 55kcal188kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.8g9.4g
Sugars11.8g9.4g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein1.3g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

All that is available.

3 stars

Was okay ,love pomegranate ,little watery

