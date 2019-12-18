By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rascal & Friends Essential Size 4 Nappies 44Pk

5(5)Write a review
Rascal & Friends Essential Size 4 Nappies 44Pk
£ 8.00
£0.18/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Nappies Unisex
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies and nappy pants are designed with no nasties, without compromising that all important performance. With no latex, lotions, fragrances and only water-based inks, Rascal + Friends nappies are better for babies' bums! Designed with premium features, all to help prevent sneaky leaks (and big explosions) - keeping your rascal dry all night and comfy all day!
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies feature;
  • 1. Our super soft 3D core for extra comfort and leakage prevention,
  • 2. Unique deep pocket to help prevent of overflow,
  • 3. Soft curved leg cuff for the most comfortable fit,
  • 4. Stretchy high-back waistband to handle on-the-go movement,
  • 5. Custom designed grip tabs for a more secure fit and,
  • 6. A cute Rascal design for the most stylish baby bums around!
  • Check out our social pages to hear what parents have to say! We also run fun competitions and love to share snaps of rascals out and about in our Rascals.
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 10-15 kgs (22-33 lbs) our essential pack contains 44 nappies.
  • Premium performance, feather soft and no nasties. Try us, love us.
  • Made with no latex, lotions or fragrances and using only water-based inks
  • New 3D core to increase absorbency area
  • Made with SFI certified sustainable pulp
  • Dermatest certified
  • Cruelty free/vegan
  • Outer bag soft plastic recyclable
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 10-15 kgs (22-33 lbs)

Information

Net Contents

44 x Nappies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I used these for my daughter which I well recommen

5 stars

I used these for my daughter which I well recommend they are brilliant I’ve now moved her on to the grey pull ups which are even better 100% best selling nappies

Best on the market... No leaks!

5 stars

I have tried every brand of nappies with my girls and these are a cut above the rest, they are good material dont leave the skin sore or red no matter how full they are. They dont leak and they have strong very sticky tabs. The amount of nappies ive had where you have a runaway toddler and the tabs rip off but these nappies are strong. Would definatley recommend paying the bit extra for these.

Best nappies ever

5 stars

The best nappies- no leaks even 12 hours at night!

Awesome!!!

5 stars

Best nappies ever. I am glad I discovered them. Thank you Tesco!

BEST NAPPIES EVER!!

5 stars

Hands down my favourite nappies! I am from NZ so had used these for my son as a newborn before returning to the UK where you couldn't buy them until recently. I tried heaps of different nappies in search of a substitute but none of them compared. Super absorbent, SO soft and no explosions as promised! So glad they are now stocked in the UK and I know they're nice and gentle on his bum. On the higher price end but I don't need to change him anywhere near as often and he has never had a rash or sensitive skin with these nappies. Would definitely recommend!! I won't be buying anything else

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Rascal & Friends Essential Size 5 Nappies 36Pk

£ 8.00
£0.22/each

Offer

Rascal & Friends Essential Size 3 Nappies 50 Pack

£ 8.00
£0.16/each

Offer

Rascal & Friends Essential Nappy Pants Size 4 40 Pack

£ 8.00
£0.20/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here