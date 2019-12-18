Rascal & Friends Essential Size 4 Nappies 44Pk

I used these for my daughter which I well recommen
I used these for my daughter which I well recommend they are brilliant I’ve now moved her on to the grey pull ups which are even better 100% best selling nappies
Best on the market... No leaks!
I have tried every brand of nappies with my girls and these are a cut above the rest, they are good material dont leave the skin sore or red no matter how full they are. They dont leak and they have strong very sticky tabs. The amount of nappies ive had where you have a runaway toddler and the tabs rip off but these nappies are strong. Would definatley recommend paying the bit extra for these.
Best nappies ever
The best nappies- no leaks even 12 hours at night!
Awesome!!!
Best nappies ever. I am glad I discovered them. Thank you Tesco!
BEST NAPPIES EVER!!
Hands down my favourite nappies! I am from NZ so had used these for my son as a newborn before returning to the UK where you couldn't buy them until recently. I tried heaps of different nappies in search of a substitute but none of them compared. Super absorbent, SO soft and no explosions as promised! So glad they are now stocked in the UK and I know they're nice and gentle on his bum. On the higher price end but I don't need to change him anywhere near as often and he has never had a rash or sensitive skin with these nappies. Would definitely recommend!! I won't be buying anything else