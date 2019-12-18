By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rascal & Friends Essential Size 3 Nappies 50 Pack

4(4)Write a review
Rascal & Friends Essential Size 3 Nappies 50 Pack
£ 8.00
£0.16/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Nappies Unisex
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies and nappy pants are designed with no nasties, without compromising that all important performance. With no latex, lotions, fragrances and only water-based inks, Rascal + Friends nappies are better for babies' bums! Designed with premium features, all to help prevent sneaky leaks (and big explosions) - keeping your rascal dry all night and comfy all day!
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappies feature;
  • 1. Our super soft 3D core for extra comfort and leakage prevention,
  • 2. Unique deep pocket to help prevent of overflow,
  • 3. Soft curved leg cuff for the most comfortable fit,
  • 4. Stretchy high-back waistband to handle on-the-go movement,
  • 5. Custom designed grip tabs for a more secure fit and,
  • 6. A cute Rascal design for the most stylish baby bums around!
  • Check out our social pages to hear what parents have to say! We also run fun competitions and love to share snaps of rascals out and about in our Rascals.
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 6-11 kgs (13-24 lbs) our essential pack contains 50 nappies.
  • Premium performance, feather soft and no nasties. Try us, love us.
  • Made with no latex, lotions or fragrances and using only water-based inks
  • New 3D core to increase absorbency area
  • Made with SFI certified sustainable pulp
  • Dermatest certified
  • Cruelty free/vegan
  • Outer bag soft plastic recyclable
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand
  • Suitable for babies of weight range: 6-11 kgs (13-24 lbs)

Information

Net Contents

50 x Nappies

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Best nappies ever

5 stars

THE best nappies I've ever used without a doubt!! Way better than pampers which seem to leak every night! Deff worth the money when they're on offer 10/10

Best Nappies

5 stars

Fantastic quality so soft on babys bum. Not had any leaks also use size 5s for my toddler which are equally good standard. Changed as we were leaking in different ones.

So leaky

1 stars

I've had leaking nappies every time I use these, worst ones ever, the band soaks everything through. Cant' even give then away cos they're so bad.

like The old huggies and pampers pure combined !!!

5 stars

Really great quality, keeps the poop inside. The stretchy back acts as an elastic guard and prevents the poop riding up my baby's back. Other than that they are a really nice design and colour. Really soft and look like they are very comfortable my baby seems happy no issues wearing them. The fit is great all secure I have so far used size 1,2 and now on 3 all have been a secure fit no leaks or explosions. I have also used size 5 nappy pants with my now 3 year old ( now weaned off) which are also fantastic equivalent to pampers premium nappy pants. Good to know there are no nasties in these nappies on par with pampers pure, except the stretchy elastic back makes this the winner for me. 100% recommend to every mummy out there. I have four kids and I can confirm this is my favourite nappy of all time. If huggies and pampers pure Had a baby this is what you would get!! 5 stars

