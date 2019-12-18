Rascal & Friends Essential Size 3 Nappies 50 Pack

Best nappies ever
THE best nappies I've ever used without a doubt!! Way better than pampers which seem to leak every night! Deff worth the money when they're on offer 10/10
Best Nappies
Fantastic quality so soft on babys bum. Not had any leaks also use size 5s for my toddler which are equally good standard. Changed as we were leaking in different ones.
So leaky
I've had leaking nappies every time I use these, worst ones ever, the band soaks everything through. Cant' even give then away cos they're so bad.
like The old huggies and pampers pure combined !!!
Really great quality, keeps the poop inside. The stretchy back acts as an elastic guard and prevents the poop riding up my baby's back. Other than that they are a really nice design and colour. Really soft and look like they are very comfortable my baby seems happy no issues wearing them. The fit is great all secure I have so far used size 1,2 and now on 3 all have been a secure fit no leaks or explosions. I have also used size 5 nappy pants with my now 3 year old ( now weaned off) which are also fantastic equivalent to pampers premium nappy pants. Good to know there are no nasties in these nappies on par with pampers pure, except the stretchy elastic back makes this the winner for me. 100% recommend to every mummy out there. I have four kids and I can confirm this is my favourite nappy of all time. If huggies and pampers pure Had a baby this is what you would get!! 5 stars