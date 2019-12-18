Rascal & Friends Essential Nappies Size 1 44 Pack
Product Description
- Premium Nappies Unisex
- Rascal + Friends premium nappies and nappy pants are designed with no nasties, without compromising that all important performance. With no latex, lotions, fragrances and only water-based inks, Rascal + Friends nappies are better for babies' bums! Designed with premium features, all to help prevent sneaky leaks (and big explosions) - keeping your rascal dry all night and comfy all day!
- Rascal + Friends premium nappies feature;
- 1. Our super soft 3D core for extra comfort and leakage prevention,
- 2. Unique deep pocket to help prevent of overflow,
- 3. Soft curved leg cuff for the most comfortable fit,
- 4. Stretchy high-back waistband to handle on-the-go movement,
- 5. Custom designed grip tabs for a more secure fit and,
- 6. A cute Rascal design for the most stylish baby bums around!
- Suitable for babies of weight range: 3-5 kgs (6-11 lbs) our essential pack contains 44 nappies.
- Premium performance, feather soft and no nasties. Try us, love us.
- Made with no latex, lotions or fragrances and using only water-based inks
- New 3D core to increase absorbency area
- Made with SFI certified sustainable pulp
- Dermatest certified
- Cruelty free/vegan
- Outer bag soft plastic recyclable
- Designed and developed in New Zealand
- Suitable for babies of weight range: 3-5 kgs (6-11 lbs)
Information
Net Contents
44 x Nappies
