By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Baby Spinach 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Baby Spinach 100G
£ 1.30
£1.30/100g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Baby Spinach.
  • Washed in Spring Water. Young, tender leaves selected for their delicate flavour.
  • Washed in Spring Water. Young, tender leaves selected for their delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml%RI*
Energy78kJ / 19kcal0%
Fat0.6g
Saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g
Sugars0g
Fibre1.0g
Protein2.6g
Salt0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Finest Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Tesco Courgettes Loose

£ 0.40
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here