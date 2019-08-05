By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Peppery Rocket & Babyleaf 100G

£ 1.30
£1.30/100g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 73kJ / 17kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of organic red lettuce, spinach and rocket
  • Washed in Spring Water. Peppery rocket blended with young, tender baby leaves.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Lettuce, Organic Spinach, Organic Rocket.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml%RI*
Energy73kJ / 17kcal0%
Fat0.4g
Saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate0.6g
Sugars0.2g
Fibre1.1g
Protein2.3g
Salt0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Poor quality, had to bin.

1 stars

I bought this bag of salad on Sunday, and today - Monday - the salad is all slimy and soggy and has a really rank smell. At least it is making expensive compost now.

