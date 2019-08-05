Tesco Organic Peppery Rocket & Babyleaf 100G

Poor quality, had to bin.
I bought this bag of salad on Sunday, and today - Monday - the salad is all slimy and soggy and has a really rank smell. At least it is making expensive compost now.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 73kJ / 17kcal
INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Lettuce, Organic Spinach, Organic Rocket.
To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
100g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|%RI*
|Energy
|73kJ / 17kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
