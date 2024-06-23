New
Tesco Coconut 80G

Tesco Coconut 80G

5(2)
Write a review

£1.35

£16.88/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1222kJ
297kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
28.8g

high

41%of the reference intake
Saturates
25.1g

high

126%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1528kJ / 371kcal

Coconut.
Rich & Silky
Pack size: 80G

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

View all Fruit Pots, Platters & Packs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here