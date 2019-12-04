Tropicana Juice Watermelon & Starfruit 850Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173kJ/41kcal
Product Description
- Apple, Watermelon, Starfruit & Elderberry Juice
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Delicious Tropicana Watermelon & Starfruit is made with pressed fruit juice
- - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
- - Each 150ml serving contains 47% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
- Pressed fruit juice
- Not from concentrate
- 1 of 5 daily fruit & veg servings
- Pack size: 850ml
- Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (79%), Watermelon Juice (11%), Starfruit Puree (8%), Elderberry Juice
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contain 5-6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
Return to
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- UK 0800 032 4460
- ROI 1800 509 408
Net Contents
850ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|173kJ/41kcal
|260kJ/62kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|of which sugars†
|9.4g
|14g (16%)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|25mg (31%*)
|38mg (47%)
|† Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contain 5-6 servings
|-
|-
