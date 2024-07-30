New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Block 300G

£3.25

£1.08/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 33.3 g (4 chunks) contains
Energy
742kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

-

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

-

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
19g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230 kJ

Milk chocolate.BeTreatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationTo improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environmentBy eating dairy milk, you've been encouraging environmental sustainabilityCocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farmingwww.cocoalife.org
The one. The only. Made with a glass and a half of fresh milk from the British Isles and Ireland, for the classic, creamy taste that’s unmistakably Cadbury. Still loved as much today as it was when it launched in 1904. Savour it solo or share with someone you cherish. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.
Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaThe Classic Creamy TasteSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 9 portions per bar

Net Contents

300g ℮

